Ever since Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello worked on a song, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, fans have been wondering whether there is a romance brewing between the two. However, they had always maintained their ‘just good friends’ status. But when they collaborated for the second time on the song, ‘Senorita’, their sizzling on-screen chemistry was enough to prove the love, the tension that they had for each other.

Soon in 2019, they answered their fans’ prayers and announced their relationship, and since then, they had become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. However, in 2021, they parted ways breaking their massive fanbase’s hearts. Now, once again, they have been in the news ever since they were seen sharing kisses in Coachella, 2023. And they have been spotted once again. Keep scrolling to check it out!

It seems not for a single night in Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are really back with each other as they have been spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles. As per Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a good time at the Hollywood Improv, a comedy club located on Melrose Avenue. They shared some romantic hugs and warm laughs, and pictures from the same have been doing rounds on social media.

While Shawn looked gorgeous as usual in a white high-neck sweatshirt and beige pants, Camila kept her look casual in a white shirt, black tunic dress, open hair and simple black shoes. Check out the pictures here:

📸 | Shawn y Camila en Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/znDmdv79Pu — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) May 4, 2023

this photo looks like a scene from a romantic movie pic.twitter.com/355uCiTgjo — júlia 🌸 (@startinupafire) May 4, 2023

o gigante e a little sunflower voltaram 😭❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/GxOQlmrZSo — Bibi 🤍 (@alwaysbeenutt) May 4, 2023

One of the happy fans commented, “Their happiness, the sweet and happy glance they have for each other, it’s so cute, how not to love them.”

Another one wrote, “The happiness on their face.”

After Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted together quite a few times. Sometimes Shawn has been seen buying flowers and groceries before heading towards Cabello’s house, and sometimes, they have been spotted walking down the street holding hands. A source close to them revealed to Daily Mail, “They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go.”

After spending two years away from each other, they realised what they had was special. The insider further told the outlet, “Having played the field for two years now, they both know now how special what they had was.”

What are your thoughts about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello? Let us know!

