Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The American businesswoman and socialite is among the A-list celebrities with tremendous wealth and a massive fan following. However, Kim often comes under fire for various controversies surrounding her personal life. Now, she has grabbed netizens’ attention for a picture as they believe Kim has got secret surgery.

Kim belongs to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, one of the most popular American families. She was shot to fame with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner, with their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Apart from her brands and popularity, Kim Kardashian is also known for her fashion A-game. She was last seen turning heads in a stunning pearl dress at the Met Gala 2023. The SKIMS founder wore a custom-made Schiaparelli gown made entirely with strands of pearls. Underneath the strands, Kim wore a silk bodice and a matching bra to hide her assets. The 42-year-old also added an elegant coat to her look, which she wore off her shoulder. While Kim’s outfit was enough to grab eyeballs, a Reddit user spotted some unusual spots on her back from her viral picture with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

A Redditor recently shared a Met Gala picture reporting some “circular dents” on Kim Kardashian’s back. Sharing the picture, the user wrote, “I noticed these odd little circular dents on Kim’s back from the Met Gala. They look almost like chicken pox scars, except they’re not on her face.” Many others came to answer the Redditor’s question and claimed the spots were liposuction scars. For the unversed, Liposuction is a type of surgery in which fat is removed from a part of the body using suction.

A Reddit user wrote, “Liposuction cannula entry points,” while another claimed, “100% liposuction scars from where they insert the cannula.”

A third user penned, “100% surgery scars. Probably lipo. I guess you can’t hide every thing.”

Well, it is not confirmed that Kim Kardashian had the surgery.

