Looks like Taylor Swift has already moved past her break-up with Joe Alwyn as new reports suggest that the global icon is now “madly in love” with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy and the two have been reportedly seeing each other for less than two months. While the latest news has surprised the loyal fans of Taylor Swift but do you know the two were also linked earlier in 2014-15 for a very brief time and Matty at the time had no interest in dating such a famous person? Read on to know more.

Matty Healy, on the personal front, also dealt with drug addiction as he battled heroin addiction for four years. He earlier dubbed it as an emotional hangover realizing it was f**king bulls**t.

Speaking of their dating life, Matty Healy, according to the publication The Mirror earlier claimed that it would be emasculating to date a famous person like Taylor Swift. Matty in 2014 was pictured wearing Taylor Swift’s 1989 album T-shirt during a gig, to which she responded by wearing one of the 1975’s tour tees. The crooner in an interview then denied the romance rumours saying, “Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally. And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Matty Healy was later asked about the rumours again to which he said, “I don’t do anything else, right, so it doesn’t leave a lot of room for me going out, or s***ging someone.”

Taylor Swift’s new rumoured love interest then added, “So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere…. I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, ‘Who’s Matt Healy?’ so that was cool. But I didn’t make a big deal out of it myself. It’s not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn’t Taylor Swift we wouldn’t be talking about her. She wasn’t a big impact on my life. It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift.”

When asked if he feared losing himself in a relationship, Matty at the time responded, “Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F**king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F**K. THAT.’ “That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

Matty Healy, as per the publication later also took to Twitter to clarify that he did not date Taylor Swift. “I didn’t even date Taylor, but the media’s incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN’T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he’s inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles ‘shade’. It’s really sad,” said Matty.

Speaking on the latest updates of Matty’s love life, a source spilled the beans on his relationship with Taylor Swift saying, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.” The two are expected to make their first public during Taylor Swift’s upcoming Era’s Tour show in Nashville.

