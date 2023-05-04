Selena Gomez is one the most celebrated singers all across the globe, and she has not only established her musical career but is known for being a successful entrepreneur. She enjoys a massive fanbase and Selenators never leave a chance to lift her up like a true queen. Today, we bring to you a throwback video, when the Calm Down singer revealed that she put ice cream into the microwave for 10 seconds before it and netizens were quick to bombard the comment section with hilarious reactions. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Sel has a loyal fan army, and they want to know everything about their favourite star. Recently, a clip from the singer’s old interview is doing rounds on the internet, where she can be seen revealing that she eats her ice cream after putting it in the microwave and left the host amused.

A clip was recently shared on the Instagram page, Selena dailyupdate, where Selena Gomez can be heard saying, “I put ice cream in the microwave before I eat it.” After listening to her, the host cracked up and asked, But why?. To which she was quick to respond and said, “Because it’s good that way.” When asked, do you like it soupy?” She said, “No, not soupy. 10 seconds is the right amount but you know when it’s too hard, you can can’t really eat.” The host said it is a new phenomenon for him and Sel responded and said, “It’s good trust me.”

As soon as the video came into the notice of netizens, they too shared their thoughts on Selena Gomez’s idea of putting ice cream into microwave.

One of the users wrote, “She has a taste.”

“I do this too girl. Sensitive teeth.”

“Why everyone is reacting like they have never heard of this before.”

“She knows her sh*t.”

“She is me, I am her omg lol.”

“Finally not just meeeee.”

“Selena is so smart, and that’s why she is the queen.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@selena_daily_update)

The viral video of Selena Gomez eating her ice cream after putting it in the microwave for 10 seconds has garnered a lot of views, and many were able to relate to the queen and even thanked her in the comment section for talking about it.

Do you also like the ice cream this way? Let us know in the comment section below!

