Not all love stories end with lovers reuniting, defying all the odds. Some movies often have a sad ending that leaves the audience teary-eyed. All of these on-screen couples have shown how love does not mean living together, be it Spider-Man & Gwen Stacy, Hannah Baker & Clay Jensen, Hazel & Augustus, or Rose & Jack. Unfortunately, they could not be together on the screen. A new edit video with Jagjeet Singh’s gazal just adds more pain to it, which has made netizens shed tears.

Lovers saying goodbye to each other breaks the audience’s heart every time. Watching their characters dying on screen is a painful experience for audiences, but some of them really leave a long-lasting impression because of their story. The same can be said for movies/ series like The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, The Fault In Our Stars, Titanic and many others.

A new edit video on Instagram by a creator named Yuvraj Sharma shows the pain of losing loved ones with Jagjit Singh’s melodious song Hootho Ko Chhu Lo Tum. The video starts with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man holding Gwen Stacy right after her death scene.

The video later shows Hannah Baker and Clay Jensen from Thirteen Reasons Why, Hazel and Augustus from Fault In Our Stars, Rose and Jack from Titanic and a few other characters whose love stories have impacted pop culture.

Watch the video below of Spider-Man & Gwen Stacy, Hannah Baker & Clay Jensen, and Hazel & Augustus with Jagjeet Singh’s sad song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Sharma (@sojaoyuviii)

Reacting to the video, many users applauded the editor and commented about Andrew Garfield’s tragic Spider-Man love story saying, “Peter and Gwen ❤️”. Another added, “I was not meant to cry today 😭” Third user added, “Waise hi zindagi dhang se nahi chal rahi phir aisi cheezein dikh jati hai🥲”

