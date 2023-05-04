The 1975 frontman Matty Healy all of a sudden was all over the Internet after it was reported that the musician is the new interest of global icon Taylor Swift. A publication has reported that the two are madly in love despite only dating for less than two months. This comes weeks after the news of Taylor and Joe Alwyn splitting hit the Internet leaving many of their loyal fans devastated.

While 1975 is a popular English pop rock band formed in 2002 its frontman Matty Healy has been in the news for his drug addiction. The singer-songwriter earlier spilled the beans on how he was able to overcome it by seeking help and the support of his bandmates. Read on to know more.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Taylor Swift’s new rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy got candid about his past struggles with heroin addiction while being a part of the band. The musician described his addiction as an “emotional hangover” adding, “I realized that was absolute f**king bullsh*t. So I went downstairs and told George (Daniel) I should go to rehab.” Daniel is Healy’s best friend and neighbor in east London and also serves as the production mastermind of the band but also. Healy revealed that Healy’s heroin addiction was the first secret that came between them. The singer reportedly battled heroin addiction for four years and only chose to speak about it after completing rehab and achieving sobriety.

In an interview with a different publication, Matty Healy earlier stated, “I don’t want anyone to think that I was some countercultural hero who had done a bit of smack. That idea repulsed me, as did the idea of being like some kind of Pete Doherty kind of caricature. It’s nothing like that. I didn’t take heroin to be cool or edgy, it’s more that I have an addictive personality.”

Taylor Swift’s new rumoured lover further stated that there was something very deep-seated in him and from quite a young age he had the desire to sedate himself.

Speaking of his love life, a source spilled the beans on his relationship with Taylor Swift saying, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.” The two are expected to make their first public during Taylor Swift’s upcoming Era’s Tour show in Nashville.

