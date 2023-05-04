Not long ago, reports mentioned Taylor Swift’s breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. However, rumours are now rife that the Midnights singer has found another lover and has been dating following her split. Want to know who that person is and how it all started? Well, to know that, keep on reading!

For the unversed, even though reports started to spread about Taylor and Alwyn’s breakup last month, the couple apparently broke up in February, as per a source, following which Tay started dating again. Swift is dating the 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, and it’s been two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Sun, sources claimed that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are “madly in love” even though they have been dating only for less than two months. The insider further allegedly revealed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The insider further clarified that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up in February, and the songstress started dating Matty Healy after that, “so there was absolutely no crossover”. Now, the madly-in-love couple “wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away”, unlike Taylor and Alwyn’s extremely private relationship.

The source even shared that the couple is ready to make a public appearance this weekend at Taylor Swift’s upcoming Era’s Tour show in Nashville. The source claimed, “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

However, even though Matty and Swift‘s representative have kept their lips sealed about the matter, an anonymous celebrity allegedly shared to the gossip blog Deuxmoi that the couple was set up by Swift’s collaborator Jack Anotonoff – “This comes from another celebrity who messaged me last weekend and said ‘I had to tell you, I just heard that Tay Swift is already dating the lead singer of the 1975. Antonoff set it up’.”

For the unversed, Taylor and Matty were linked back in 2014 when the Lavender Haze singer was spotted at one of his band’s concerts. However, they didn’t become a thing at that time and remained as good friends over the years. However, the sparks ignited when the rockstar collaborated with Swift on her Midnights album. Their song didn’t make it to the cut, but their bond grew deeper.

Well, on the other hand, it seems Joe Alwyn has also moved on after he was spotted in one of Emma Laird’s posts.

What are your thoughts about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s brewing reported relationship? Let us know through your comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Bradley Cooper Once Signed As His ‘Failure To Launch’ Co-Star Matthew McConaughey For Latter’s Fan: “This Is The Worst Way To Get Recognised”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News