The 2023 MET Gala – which was held on Monday, May 1, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, is still pretty much the talk of the town. While the event is being discussed regarding who wore what and looked how stunning, it’s also making the headlines thanks to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s late but eye-catching arrival.

The heavily pregnant Rihanna dressed in white and A$AP in a Scottish kilt has got fans’ brains working overtime as many are convinced the duo is married. While some believe they got married and came, others think they got married in right below their fans noses while a few feel it’s them foreshadowing what’s going to happen soon. Read fans reactions below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

But before we get to the reaction, let us tell you what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore to the 2023 MET Gala. RiRi looked breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in a white Valentino ensemble with a flower-adorned cape and dramatic train and accessorized with Cartier jewelry worth $25 million. A$AP slayed in a Gucci suit jacket paired with a shimmering jeans and kilt that was held by numerous belts.

Convinced that the duo are married, one tweeted, “#MetGala I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I think this is a nod to Rihanna and ASAP getting married. She’s late she’s the last to arrive and she’s in a wedding dress.” One more added, “Are @rihanna and # asaprocky’s #MetGala2023 ensembles foreshadowing their upcoming wedding? Or is this a clue that they are already married?🤔🤔”

A third added, “Rihanna and asap was making a statement. They either married already OR it’s happening within the next 2 weeks or 2 months” A fourth tweeted, “Bride: White dress✅ Leya shandis engathi ivail✅ Inja ye train✅ Groom: Scottish kilt✅ Insudi🤌🏻✅ Honestly, you can’t convince me otherwise. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna just got married under our noses🙃 SIJONGILE NOKHO!!” One more added, “Rihanna just told us she’s married/getting married.”

#MetGala I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I think this is a nod to Rihanna and ASAP getting married. She’s late she’s the last to arrive and she’s in a wedding dress. pic.twitter.com/SZTtmawzpN — Ice Spice Targaryen (@biggulpgirl) May 2, 2023

Are @rihanna and #asaprocky’s #MetGala2023 ensembles foreshadowing their upcoming wedding? Or is this a clue that they are already married?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/vegVCWMbl3 — 𝔸𝕫𝕚𝕫𝕒 𝕂𝕚𝕓𝕚𝕓𝕚 (@azizakibibi) May 2, 2023

Rihanna and asap was making a statement. They either married already OR it’s happening within the next 2 weeks or 2 months — Luna P 🌙🦋🧚‍♀️ (@thvggaa___) May 2, 2023

Bride:

White dress✅

Leya shandis engathi ivail✅

Inja ye train✅ Groom:

Scottish kilt✅

Insudi🤌🏻✅ Honestly, you can’t convince me otherwise. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna just got married under our noses🙃 SIJONGILE NOKHO!! — Luwie (@Luwie_M) May 2, 2023

Rihanna just told us she’s married/getting married. — The Career Champion (@Teddi_Rene) May 2, 2023

While many were convinced they were married, one wrote, “I literally love their love. I love that Rihanna is getting everything she wanted . I can’t wait until they get married 🩵” One more added, “Sb… my psychic senses are telling me Rihanna gonna get married soon 🔮👀”

I literally love their love. I love that Rihanna is getting everything she wanted . I can’t wait until they get married 🩵 https://t.co/bQeKjOkS6t — O3/O3🫧🧜🏽‍♀️🫧 (@x_ForeverJade) May 3, 2023

Sb… my psychic senses are telling me Rihanna gonna get married soon 🔮👀 — ✨Top Tier Trina ✨ (@TarasSecret_) May 2, 2023

While these fans are convinced Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are married, let us make it clear – no wedding bands were visible on their fingers.

Do you think the duo are married? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Pedro Pascal’s Unique Shorts Look From Met Gala 2023 Deserves A ‘5 Star’ As It Has An Unmissable Indian Connection As Per Fans, One Says, “Makes Sense Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News