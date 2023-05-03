The hardcore fans of the popular K group were taken aback today when SM Entertainment, the group’s management, announced that its member Kim -Jong In, better known as Kai, will join the Army on May 11. The news came as a shock for his fans as they were expecting EXO’s comeback this year.

Notably, SM entertainment announced that it will respect Kai’s decision to join the military and they also said that the location and time of Kai’s enlistment will not be revealed. However, as soon as the news went viral, the fans were quick to react and shared how the news left them surprised.

According to Naver, SM Entertainment took to their official fan community page and revealed the news. The post read, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We have come to rely sudden news to fans regarding Kai’s military service. Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11, where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker.

The post further read, ” In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans. Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out. Thank you.”

The news left the fans surprised, and they bombarded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Kim Kai’s military enlistment hits differently because I cannot imagine exo updates without him.”

“Stop do you know how long 640 days is?”

“Stop it, I can’t handle this.”

“Nooooo, I’ve been waiting for EXO’s ot9 comeback “

“He was so excited for this comeback.. everyone talked about the preparations very happily and now.”

Check out the post below:

kai will be enlisting as a social service worker after receiving his basic military training, just like baekhyun and suho before ㅠㅠㅠㅠthat means he will be enlisted for 640 days… ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ — 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙮🍭c(^ㅅ^🍬c) 「백현이의 든든이🩷」 (@lightbaek614) May 3, 2023

For the unversed, the management company also stated that the location and time of Kai’s enlistment would not be revealed and said that they will inform fans about Exo’s upcoming album once the details are sorted out.

