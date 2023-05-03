Sharon Stone needs no introduction. The actress – who was one of the most popular s*x symbols of the 1990s, is a talented artist with several awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe to her name. The actress has starred in several films and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry today when they weren’t considered a big deal, and it includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Sam Raimi.

In her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone recalled how DiCaprio was cast in the 1995 American revisionist Western film ‘The Quick and the Dead’, and how her and TriStar Pictures, the company backing the film, thoughts on it clashed. She even revealed how she convinced the studio to get Raimi on board as its director. Read on!

As reported by People, Sharon Stone said that he remembered several teens auditioning for the role in ‘The Quick and the Dead,’ but Leonardo DiCaprio was the “only one who nailed the audition.” The actress, in her memoir, added, “In my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene.”

Sharon Stone – who also served as a co-producer on ‘The Quick and the Dead’ revealed that she wanted to hire Leonardo DiCaprio, but the studio didn’t want to cast the actor just starting his career. She remembered the studio asking, “Why an unknown, Sharon? Why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?” In response to her still asking for him to be cast, Sharon added, “The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star also mentioned her difficulty getting Sam Raimi on board to direct the film. This resulted from TriStar Pictures thinking of him as a ‘D-movie director’ due to his history of low-budget movies. Talking about how she got him onboard, Stone wrote that she told the studio that Raimi would “work nearly for free as an enticement.” This led to him eventually being brought on board.

Talking about The Quick and the Dead, the film was directed by Sam Raimi and starred Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles. The story is centred on ‘The Lady’ (Stone), who rides into the frontier town of Redemption and joins a deadly duelling competition in an attempt to exact revenge for her father’s death.

