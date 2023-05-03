Pedro Pascal is an outstanding actor, and there is no doubt about that. The actor has been in the headlines for a while now owing to his splendid performances in The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian. But he is now grabbing eyeballs for his unique but statement-worthy look from Met Gala 2023. Netizens have even found an Indian connection to Pascal’s shorts look, and it is definitely unmissable.

Pascal is undoubtedly a trendsetter. From his unique choice of projects, his support to his trans sister and his fashion picks, the actor never fails to stand out.

Pascal quickly drew the attention of every single person present at the entrance of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC as he stepped on the red carpet in a Valentino look from the brand’ winter 2023/24 collection. The Narcos actor’s outfit featured a red shirt, black shorts, a black tie with a gold accent and an oversized red coat. The actor paired the look with black socks and combat boots.

Now, Indian fans have found a ‘5 Star’ connection to Pedro Pascal’s unique outfit. An Instagram account named @ad.parody shared Pascal’s picture and wrote, “PEDRO PASCAL’S MET GALA OUTFIT WAS DESIGNED IN INDIA”. The next slide saw the iconic 5 Star ad featuring two brothers asking a tailor to cut their father’s pants by “1 bilang” repeatedly. Watch the clip here.

Netizens seemingly enjoyed the crossover that no one imagined and came up with hilarious reactions. An Instagram user wrote, “Makes sense now,” while another penned, “Wfh era.” A third user commented, “Acccha hua Pedro Pascal ki 5 star khatam ho gayi thi.”

