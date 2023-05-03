Kim Kardashian looked absolutely drop dead gorgeous at the MET Gala 2023 as she posed for the paparazzi in a custom Schiaparelli gown embellished with 50,000 freshwater pearls. The social media queen, however, suffered a wardrobe malfunction after the bottom half of her dress broke apart. North West, Kim’s daughter, came to her rescue as she picked up the pearls scattered all over the ground.

Kim Kardashian handled the disaster like a pro all smiling for the paparazzi as she made her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Kim also spoke about her dress to Vogue about how her daughter North West saved her day after the wardrobe malfunction. Read on for more.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian got into a little trouble after the strings of pearls broke and hung from the garment in shreds. The pears then fell all over the ground as a shocked Kim Kardashian was seen looking at the damage while running inside the hotel. It was reported that Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West picked up the pearls from the ground. The wardrobe malfunction took place when Kim was on her way to one of the biggest fashion events on the planet. 9-year-old North saw the disaster from the car as Kim later revealed, “Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all.” The reality star added: ‘They are real pearls, and she was putting them all in her purse.”

Take a look:

For @KimKardashian, the 2023 #MetGala was all about feeling glamorous and having a good time. See more here: pic.twitter.com/dmqQwyQ6Jo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

Speaking about the inspiration behind her look, Kim stated, “What is more Karl [Lagerfield]?” You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted just to be dripping in pearls.”

One of the social media users commented on Kim Kardahsian’s outfit saying, “When you think you know about fashion legacy but you really don’t….We thought she could not go further after ruining a piece of history, she now shows up in cheapen Schiaparelli weirdly reminiscent of her playboy past and skims.”

Another stated, “Pearls popping off and your daughter running behind u picking them up?! Sign u should have stayed UNINVITED…pearls like your celeb status is falling off.”

The next one commented, “Why are they still relevant?, none of them contribute anything to society,” as another concluded, “Retire them already! Please.”

