2023’s Met Gala is in full swing with celebrities showcasing their most trendy side, keeping intact with the theme this year, which is in honour of famous German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”. Kim Kardashian is a popular name in the fashion industry and the American media personality chose to give the late designer a tribute by wearing an outfit with Karl’s often-used gem, pearls. Kim’s Met Gala outfit took hours of labour and thousands of gems to be made.

Previously there were reports claiming that Kim would not be attending this year’s event, but later on, she cleared the air on that. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been following the event for years now, and we are pretty sure that she would have been missed by her fans if she didn’t come this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2023 look, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, she wore a complete pearl ensemble with a moulded corset top and draped skirt. As per a report in Vogue, she was covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls. Kim wore a Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry. Her skirt and top are made from over 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls. The magnificent gown took a dozen artisans and 1000 hours of labour to make happen.

Kim Kardashian accessorised the couture with a choker and pearl drop earrings. She also wore a ring made from crystals and baroque pearls, with her hair done in a messy updo and bangs framing her countenance.

Check out the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Speaking to Vogue, Kim shared, “I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more, Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.” She further shared, “some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse.”

Her daughter North accompanied her in the car to The Metropolitan Museum of Art but did not accompany her mom on the red carpet.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Rumoured Romance Is More Of A Relationship Now, Claims A Source & Shares “They Spend Almost Every Day Together Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News