Keeping Up With The Kardashians is back with season 3, and in the recent trailer, we can see Kim Kardashian breaking down to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, when asked if she was doing okay. It seemed the fashion mogul was sobbing over her ex-husband Kanye West’s lies and insane narrative that he had given to the media about their split. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Season 3 of The Kardashians will reflect Kim’s divorce from Kanye, and so in some episodes, we will see Kim talking about her marriage, split and her kids. This clip is from one of those episodes where Kim poured her heart out about her divorce.

While walking towards a room, when Khloe Kardashian asked Kim Kardashian whether she’s doing okay, the actress broke down, whispering ‘no’ in her ears. Then she leaned back and started crying and saying, “Not Okay”. When Khloe went in for a hug, Kim said, “I’m having such a hard day today.”

Check out the trailer here:

As reported in Page Six, while at first, it was unclear what made Kim Kardashian so emotional, later, it was clarified that she was talking about her ex-husband Kanye West. In one of the confessions, Kendall Jenner can be heard saying, “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband.”

Later, Kim Kardashian went to her mom Kris Jenner and shared how Kanye West “made up the most insane narrative” about their split. Adding to it, Kim shared, “We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.” For the unversed, Kim and Kanye share four children together, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and then in the following year, they got engaged. Then, in 2014, they tied the knot, and after seven years of marital life, they parted ways. After their separation, Kanye claimed that Kim had given him no say in their children’s lives and stated, “I am her father, and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”

And while defending herself, Kim Kardashian mentioned that she is the caregiver and provider for their children and that, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Well, Kim and Kanye West’s banter has been there for months now. The Kardashians will be streaming on Hulu from May 25.

