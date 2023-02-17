Kanye West, known for his public controversies, is again in the news for his other feud with the paparazzi. Luckily, the celebrity did not throw the phone on the road this time and chose a non-violent way to get out of the situation. Kanye reported the incident at the police station and alleged that he asked the paparazzi to stop taking pictures of him, and later they “challenged him to a fight”.

The Chicago-based rapper was earlier in controversy when he threw the phone of the person making his video. Following the controversy, he was later in the news when he was rejected by Australian authorities to enter the country with his new wife Bianca Censori. Read on to know about the recent controversy.

According to a report by Page Six, Kanye West filed a police complaint when an unwanted paparazzi threatened him with a fight when he refused to entertain them. The Yeezy CEO, 45, was “contacted” by photographers, and later the paparazzi allegedly “got into a verbal argument with [West] and challenged him to a fight,” said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Reportedly, law enforcement sources add that Kanye allegedly asked them to stop recording his family and when the encounter turned a bit sour, he maintained that there was no escalation of violence.

Watching Kanye West choosing a different, and more peaceful, way to deal with photographers, instead of grabbing and throwing their mobile phones, has surprised the world of the internet. A user said he is “playing the innocent…”

Me standing outside as Kanye enters precinct. 🤣🤣🤣 SMILE homie. 📷 🤳 📹 pic.twitter.com/GaXNzvk7Hm — IDressAndRest (@IDressAndRest) February 16, 2023

As the internet waits for another Kanye West controversy, let us know what do you think about it!

