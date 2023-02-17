Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl 2023 created a massive uproar among her fans. They waited eagerly for Queen RiRi to take the stage and sway them over with her magnetic performance. Her gig became extra special as she chose the platform to share the news of her second pregnancy with the world. Besides that, she was in the news for another reason regarding the fee she charged for her concert. It was reported that the authorities do not pay the celebs anything rather they take care of their expenses. But do you know how much the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker spent on her stay in Arizona during the event?

She truly is one of a kind as she once again stunned the world by delivering such a power-packed performance in a condition like that. Like the regal persona she is, her choice of stay for the event was grand indeed. Scroll down to get all the deets.

According to Architectural Digest, Rihanna rented a great place in a town called Paradise Valley. She and her group took up a five-bedroom and five-bathroom Spanish-styled mansion. What is the cost of the place per night? It is $85,000 per night, which is approximately Rs 7,035,407. She and her entourage stayed at the mansion for six nights and which means they spent around $510,000, which is Rs ₹42,195,002 approximately in Indian currency. A verified Twitter account, Daily Loud, has also shared the news.

As per reports, Rihanna’s choice of stay is something straight out of a storybook. It had manicured front lawn with a red brick path leading to the main door of the house. The mansion’s interior features ‘high coffered and beamed ceilings with a few Spanish-style archways.” The living room of the lavish property had a fireplace and piano in the massive living room.

Rihanna’s rented space featured two living rooms, a private gym, an office, and a giant swimming pool with a built-in waterfall. It also has a pickleball court and bar, of course! The mansion is around twenty miles away from the State Farm Stadium, where she performed during the Super Bowl 2023.

