After taking a long hiatus, Rihanna returned to produce magic with her work. She is currently basking in the glory of her song Lift Me Up which got featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, RiRi’s Savage X Fenty shows are quite popular and glamorous as celebs from supermodels to superstars like Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Daddy Yankee, and others used to feature in it. Now, volume 4 has been released, and there Johnny Depp appears in a cameo and the video received a lot of love and applause. However, it didn’t sit right with a few viewers who slammed Depp as well as RiRi.

After the controversial defamation lawsuit, this would have been the comeback of Depp. While the Johnny Depp fan clubs are going crazy to see their idol in RiRi’s show, a few people couldn’t take it. Scroll below to find out their reactions,

With this cameo, Johnny Depp becomes the first man to have his own ‘star segment’ in Rihanna’s 4th entry of the fashion show that is streaming on Amazon Prime. In the video clip, Depp can be seen looking absolutely dashing as he always looks while walking through a forest. He can be seen wearing Savage X Fenty olive green pyjamas and giving his star walk on the Outkast’s soundtrack song So Fresh, So Clean.

As soon as the video clip went viral on the internet, a group of people started slamming Johnny Depp and Rihanna. One of the viewers took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature.” While another Twitter user penned, “He and Rihanna are both over.” One of the Tweets can be read as, “Go girl, give us NOTHING,” while another Twitteratti commented on Depp’s modelling and lashed out at RiRi and wrote, “I am interested to know how much Rihanna paid Johnny Depp to shamble from one tree to a second tree a short distance away.”

Rihanna and the Savage team really messed up with that Johnny Depp feature — Type One (@IareKile) November 9, 2022

vWhile this was happening, Johnny Depp fans and Rihanna admirers took Twitter by storm and counter-attacked the haters. For the unversed, this hatred had started ever since Johnny Depp’s cameo in Rihanna’s show was announced. A lot of people even tried to start a trend to boycott the show.

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

