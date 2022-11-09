Chris Evans, who is among the stellar Hollywood superstars, was recently astonished after being crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive 2022. While the actor garners love from fans on receiving this new title, he opened up about his desire to start a family.

Chris Evans is best known for portraying Captain America in movies namely Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and more.

During a recent conversation with People, the 41-year-old actor, Chris Evans went candid about his future plans to start a family with a wife and kids.“Wife, kids, building a family,” he exclaimed. Evans went on to reflect on how the success or failure of the artists was majorly about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, and the love they shared. He further mentioned how much he loved the idea of tradition and ceremony and added that he couldn’t think of anything better.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better,” Chris Evans said.

Stating further, Chris explained how he was as a partner and revealed that he doesn’t like arguing or raising his voice or manipulating. He even explained that he found a certain level of humility s*xy while adding that it was wise to recognize that one might not know everything.

Chris stated, “I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice, or any forms of manipulation. I find a certain level of humility s*xy but that doesn’t necessarily mean physically at all. I just think it’s very wise to recognize that you might not know [everything]. It’s wise to recognize you could be wrong. It’s wise and mature to be able to say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake,’ to be vulnerable and not always be looking for the argument or take things to an argumentative place. That takes a lot of maturity and I find that very s*xy.”

As the actor has turned 41, he spoke his heart out by revealing that he was at a place in life where he’s looking forward to staying put. “When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home,” he added.

