The Marvel Cinematic Universe thrives not just on cosmic villains and catastrophic stakes but also on conflict among its heroes. Some of the most gripping moments in the MCU happen not when they face aliens or gods, but when they’re forced to turn on one another. These confrontations aren’t just about raw power. They’re about personal stakes, clashing ideologies, and the emotional fallout that comes when heroes turn on each other. Whether it’s a battle of strength, wits, or magic, these fights push characters to their limits and often redefine relationships within the team.

From the earliest days of the Avengers assembling to the cosmic chaos of later phases, hero-on-hero showdowns have provided some of the MCU’s most iconic sequences. Each fight on this list stands out for its choreography, emotional resonance, or sheer spectacle, offering fans unforgettable moments that continue to fuel debates and rewatches. Here are the ten best Avengers vs. Avengers fights in the MCU, where teammates became enemies, and fists flew with more meaning than ever before

10. Hawkeye vs Black Widow (Avengers: Endgame, 2019)

No Avenger pairing has fought more quietly, and more heartbreakingly, than Hawkeye and Black Widow. From their skirmish in The Avengers (2012) while Clint was under Loki’s control to their emotionally devastating tussle on Vormir in Endgame (2019), their fights weren’t driven by hatred, but by love and duty. Perhaps their most painstaking and memorable fight happens in Avengers: Endgame when both literally fight to die for the other. Their dynamic proves that sometimes the most impactful battles aren’t about punches, but what’s at stake emotionally.

9. Thor vs Captain America vs Iron Man (The Avengers, 2012)

Dropped into a forest clearing, this early brawl between the Big Three remains one of the MCU’s most energetic and well-balanced matchups. Thor’s raw strength, Iron Man’s tech, and Cap’s discipline all collide in a standoff that’s part misunderstanding, part ego contest. The clash showcases their contrasting approaches to leadership and justice while letting each shine in their element, Thor’s hammer meeting Cap’s shield, Iron Man’s sarcasm ricocheting off both. It was messy, unplanned, and electric, exactly how early team dynamics should be.

8. Spider-Man vs Doctor Strange (No Way Home, 2021)

When Peter Parker tried to prevent Strange from sending multiversal visitors to their deaths, the Sorcerer Supreme responded with force. A kaleidoscopic chase through the Mirror Dimension followed, with Peter’s intellect outmaneuvering Strange’s sorcery. It’s a rare MCU fight where the younger hero wins not with strength but logic, calculating geometry mid-air to trap Strange. The visual spectacle was dazzling, but the real hook was watching Peter challenge a mentor’s authority and win.

7. Ikaris vs Other Eternals (Eternals, 2021)

Though not traditional Avengers, the Eternals’ civil war over humanity’s fate brought the kind of ideological clash seen in Civil War. Ikaris, loyal to Arishem’s cosmic plan, went head-to-head with former comrades in a high-stakes, emotionally fraught battle. His conflict with Sersi, Phastos, and Makkari turned personal, especially when it became clear his loyalty meant sacrificing Earth. The fight combined raw power with heartbreak, particularly in Ikaris’ silent breakdown as he confronted his guilt. While technically outside the Avengers umbrella, its emotional complexity and visual scale earn it a spot here.

6. Doctor Strange vs Wanda (Multiverse of Madness, 2022)

This wasn’t a clash. It was a horror show. Wanda, fully transformed into the Scarlet Witch, carved through Kamar-Taj and the multiverse, leaving Stephen Strange with no choice but to confront her. The fight was brutal, tragic, and surreal, more a psychological thriller than a traditional duel. Strange threw everything he had at her: mirror dimensions, illusions, and dead variants, and still barely escaped. Wanda had become something even the Sorcerer Supreme couldn’t fully stop.

5. Guardians vs Avengers (Infinity War, 2018)

When the Guardians confront Tony, Peter Parker, and Doctor Strange on Titan, nobody’s interested in talking. The resulting melee is fast, smart, and character-rich, Spider-Man improvising with Star-Lord’s gadgets, Drax going invisible, and Iron Man trading blows with Drax. But beneath the fun, this battle reminds us how fractured the universe’s protectors really are. When egos collide, even heroes fumble. Had they coordinated instead of fought, they might’ve beaten Thanos then and there.

4. Iron Man vs Hulk (Age of Ultron, 2015)

Bruce Banner loses control in a crowded city, and Tony Stark responds with the Hulkbuster suit. The Hulk is terrifying, and for once, Stark isn’t cocky. The fight is brutal, long, and uncomfortably real, with buildings crumbling and civilians in danger. It’s the first time the Avengers had to publicly reckon with their power going unchecked. Tony wins, barely, but the cost, in damage and conscience, is massive.

3. Thor vs Hulk (The Avengers, 2012 & Ragnarok, 2017)

Whether trapped on a Helicarrier or reunited in a Sakaarian arena, Thor and Hulk can’t seem to share space without fists flying. Their fights are explosive. Hulk is all fury. Thor is pride incarnate. In Ragnarok, their battle is framed as a sport, but for Thor, it could have been a nightmare without his hammer. However, he adapts, grows, and channels lightning without his hammer. Across both fights, their rivalry evolves from brute force to mutual respect, solidifying one of the MCU’s most enduring friendships.

2. Iron Man vs Captain America and Bucky (Civil War, 2016)

This wasn’t a team squabble but a personal destruction. When Tony Stark learns Bucky killed his parents, and that Steve Rogers knew, the gloves come off. Set in a desolate Siberian bunker, this is the MCU’s most emotionally charged fight. Every punch from Tony isn’t aimed at a super-soldier but at betrayal. The choreography is tight, the pacing relentless, and the final shot of Cap driving his shield into Tony’s arc reactor isn’t about killing but ending a friendship. There are no winners here, just heartbreak.

1. The Airport Battle – Team Cap vs Team Iron Man (Civil War, 2016)

The crown jewel of Avengers infighting was a full-blown, emotionally charged war between ideologies. Twelve heroes split down the middle, each convinced they’re right, or at least their leader is right. Every matchup is carefully drawn: Black Widow vs Hawkeye, Wanda vs Vision, Ant-Man’s Giant-Man reveal, Spidey’s MCU debut, Black Panther avenging his father, and Captain saving his friend. The choreography is tight, and the stakes real. It’s a landmark scene in superhero cinema, unmatched in scope.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Harry Potter’s Entry Into The Triwizard Tournament Inevitable Destiny Or A Case Of Magical Negligence? Here’s What We Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News