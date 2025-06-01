Demi Lovato didn’t hold back. In her raw 2021 docuseries Dancing With the Devil, the singer revealed a dark chapter that shattered the glossy image of her Disney Channel past — a shocking #MeToo story involving a co-star who, she said, r*ped her when she was just 15.

What Happened To Demi Lovato?

Lovato dropped the bombshell in the very first episode, stating (via Yahoo), “When I was a teenager… I lost my virginity in a r*pe.” She said it happened after she told the person “this isn’t going any farther.” That boundary, she said, was ignored. And the aftermath? Even more disturbing. “My #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”

She never publicly named the person, but it was clear from the context that they were part of her Disney world — the same bubble where she wore a promise ring, smiled for the cameras, and was marketed as a role model. That carefully polished image, Demi Lovato explained, became a prison. “I was part of the Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have that romantic first time with anybody — that was not it for me.”

Behind The Disney Glow: Devi Lovato’s Breakdown

Lovato’s struggle didn’t stop with that traumatic event. Being forced to continue working with her abuser took a heavy toll. Her eating disorder worsened. “I had to see this person all the time, so I stopped eating and coped in other ways — cutting, throwing up, whatever,” she shared. “My bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood.”

That pain spiraled into the dangerous overdose that nearly took her life in 2018. But even that night came with another layer of trauma. Lovato revealed she had been sexually assaulted again — this time by her drug dealer, who supplied her with the fentanyl-laced drugs. “When they found me, I was n*ked and I was blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” she said.

Worse still, she called that same dealer again months later. Why? “I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me,” she explained. “I said, ‘No, I’m going to f*** you.’ It didn’t fix anything… it just made me feel worse.”* Demi Lovato used Dancing With the Devil to tell the story she’d hidden for years — not for shock value, but to show others that silence doesn’t have to be forever. At 28, she finally took the narrative back. Her story wasn’t about stardom. It was survival.

