When it comes to strange gifts, Jennifer Lawrence takes the cake. She’s Hollywood’s golden girl, after all. She’s an Oscar winner, action queen, walking headline, and whatnot. However, beyond the red carpets and movie sets, she’s also that friend who keeps it real. So, J-Law knew exactly what to send when her former co-star Robert De Niro became a dad again (baby no. 7!). And no, it wasn’t a cute onesie or a fancy rattle.

What Gift Did Jennifer Lawrence Send For Robert De Niro’s Baby?

In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (per The Independent) back in June 2023, the Silver Linings Playbook star revealed the unusual gift she sent to De Niro. When a fan in the audience asked about it, Lawrence didn’t hesitate. “I did one better,” she said. “I sent over a baby nurse. I did. I’m really happy for him… Of course, a night’s sleep? Yeah.”

It was a lifesaver in a swaddle. De Niro, who welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl named Gia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023, didn’t even publicly share the news until an ET Canada (via The Hollywood Reporter) reporter casually said he had six kids, and the actor corrected them with a proud, “Seven, actually.”

Jennifer Lawrence swooped in with a life-changing gift, probably having the Goodfellas star sleep like a baby himself. Clearly taken aback, Cohen laughed with the audience when she shared the story.

Jennifer Lawrence & Robert De Niro Are Lifelong Buddies

Lawrence and Robert De Niro first lit up the screen together in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2012. The movie snagged major award nods, but the bond they built off-screen has clearly lasted longer than any statue.

They reunited in Joy and kept their friendship going strong ever since. And while the rest of Hollywood might go the usual diaper route, Lawrence? She figured a night nanny was the real flex. Because, honestly, what new parent wouldn’t trade anything for a full night’s sleep?

Gifting peace and quiet to an 80-year-old new dad is top-tier thinking. And for fans watching from afar, it was a perfect blend of classic Lawrence wit and genuine care. No wonder she’s loved by co-stars and talk show hosts alike. Jennifer Lawrence proves once again: if you’re gonna give a gift, make it count. Or in this case, make it nap time.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Denzel Washington Vs Quentin Tarantino: Inside Their Decade-Long Feud & Eventual Apology

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News