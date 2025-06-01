Ever seen a movie so intense it rattled your brain for days? Now imagine making one. Andrzej Żuławski’s 1981 horror-drama Possession not only messed with audiences but also broke its lead actors.

The French actress Isabelle Adjani gave a performance so raw that it cost her years of therapy. And what about Sam Neill? He barely walked away with his sanity. Żuławski, known for pushing boundaries, had an insane directing style.

According to Buzzfeed, he reportedly “hypnotized his performers and put them into a fugue state before shooting certain scenes.” Yes, the filmmaker went full mind-bender mode. And the results were brilliantly disturbing.

The Possession Scene Which Drove Actress Isabelle Adjani To An Intense Breakdown

In Possession, Isabelle Adjani plays Anna, a woman who is coping emotionally (and possibly physically) after separating from her husband, Mark (played by Sam Neill). What starts as a breakup spirals into full-blown horror with blood, monsters, and one deeply disturbing subway miscarriage scene.

Żuławski filmed that at 5 a.m., when the Paris metro was shut. “There were two takes,” he said (quoted by Far Out Magazine). “It was unthinkable to repeat this scene endlessly.” Most of what made it to the screen came from take one.

Adjani’s performance in that scene is the stuff of cinematic legend. In it, she thrashes and loses her mind. And it wasn’t just an act. This scene was not only physically freezing but emotionally draining as well. Żuławski knew it. “It was worth a lot of effort for her, both emotionally and physically because it was cold there,” he said.

After seeing the final cut, Adjani spiraled. “When she saw the film,” Żuławski recalled, “she tried to commit suicide – took a shaver with two blades and cut her wrists.” It’s a direct quote from the director.

Possession Left Sam Neill Shaken Too

Sam Neill wasn’t immune either. He played the stoic spy Mark, but the film’s psychological chaos got to him. He later said, “I call it the most extreme film I’ve ever made. In every possible respect.”

Żuławski pushed him to places he never wanted to go again. “He asked of us things I wouldn’t and couldn’t go to now. And I think I only just escaped that film with my sanity barely intact.” Coming from the guy who later fought dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, that says a lot.

Adjani, who went on to become a French acting powerhouse, still considers Possession one of her most challenging experiences. And yet, it brought her accolades. She’s the only actor in history to win five César Awards for Best Actress, including one for Possession. Żuławski had promised her it would pay off.

“I told her, ‘Your performance will bring fruit in terms of your future.’ And that’s exactly what happened.” Possession is a psychological trip that left scars on everyone involved. But it also became a cult masterpiece, thanks to the bold performances and fearless filmmaking.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Eva Mendes Revealed Her One Regret Over On-Screen Kiss With Johnny Depp: “I Was So Intimidated By…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News