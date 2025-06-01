Ryan Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, had her answer locked and loaded when it came to kissing Johnny Depp. During an old interview, the Hitch actress couldn’t stop gushing about their steamy onscreen moment in Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Apparently, it was so good, she still wishes she’d kissed him longer.

Eva Mendes Recalled The One On-Screen Kiss She Wished Lasted Longer

Eva Mendes had smooched several prominent celebrities on-screen, including Nicolas Cage, Gabriel Macht, and her Hitch castmate Will Smith. Still, no one succeeded in charming her completely like the Pirates of the Caribbean actor did.

In 2003, Eva shared the screen with Johnny Depp in Robert Rodriguez’s action-packed cowboy flick Once Upon a Time in Mexico. She played opposite the Golden Globe-winning actor in the action-packed film. But the real action was that unforgettable lip-lock.

“I regret not kissing Johnny Depp for longer,” Mendes once admitted to US Weekly (per Digital Spy). “I was so intimidated by him. It was the first time I had worked with an actor who I had crushed on as a little girl.”

The Onscreen Kiss That Left An Impression

Not every day a seasoned star admits to being tongue-tied (well, not literally) around a co-star. But Eva Mendes, being as candid as ever, didn’t sugarcoat it. She added, “All of my screen kisses were the best,” before circling back to Depp as the one who made her heart skip a beat.

And nope, this wasn’t some teenage daydream. Mendes was already a few films into her Hollywood journey by then, but working with Depp brought out the fangirl in her. Remember, this was before she got swept off her feet in real life by The Notebook heartthrob Ryan Gosling. Back then, Mendes was single and starstruck.

She and Depp may have only shared one film together, but the chemistry is undeniable. The kiss? Stamped in her memory. And the regret? She didn’t even try to hide it. Fast forward to the present day and Mendes has been happily paired up with Ryan Gosling for over a decade. And if you’re lucky enough to go home to a 6-ft-tall blonde every night, on-screen kisses probably fade into the background.

Still, we can’t blame her for reminiscing. A great kiss is hard to forget, even if it happened under hot lights, in front of ten crew members, and with a camera rolling. And Johnny Depp? He’s clearly not just good at playing mysterious characters. He knows how to leave a mark.

