During an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Mendes spilled the hilarious backstory of their kissing scene. Nervous before filming, she calmed herself with a tuna fish sandwich, extra onions, and a side of Doritos—bad move. Smith, known for his charm and professionalism, was reportedly not fond of the scent. Mendes admitted, “I never asked you how it was?” to which Smith, ever the gentleman, replied, “It was wonderful.”

The moment became one of the film’s funniest behind-the-scenes stories. Mendes, realizing her mistake, popped some Altoids before the scene resumed. The minty fix worked, and their kiss went down in rom-com history. But for a moment, Hitch almost had an unintentional blooper reel addition.

Released in 2005, Hitch starred Smith as Alex ‘Hitch’ Hitchens, a dating consultant who had all the answers, except when it came to his own love life. Mendes played Sara Melas, the sharp-witted journalist who threw him off his game. The film’s mix of humor, charm, and chemistry made it a massive hit, grossing over $370 million worldwide.

Nearly two decades later, Mendes reflected on the film’s legacy and pitched a sequel idea. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “You know what? It’s time for a Hitch 2. Will, let’s do this.” She envisioned a modern twist: “It’d be fun because it’d be now in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job.”

Mendes’ enthusiasm for a sequel was evident, but Smith never publicly responded. Since Hitch, he has tackled various roles, from action-packed films like Bad Boys for Life to his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard and the intense drama Emancipation.

Mendes, on the other hand, stepped away from Hollywood after Lost River in 2014. Prioritizing family life with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, she became highly selective about her projects. She told ET, “Acting is something I will always love. It’s just like now that I have children, I’m kind of extreme. There’s just so many things I won’t do.”

She clarified her stance: “I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all. So, I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours, Disney.’ That’s all that’s left.”

While Mendes’ Hollywood return remains uncertain, her Hitch memories continue to entertain. The infamous “stank breath special” remains one of the most amusing behind-the-scenes stories from the film. Whether a sequel ever happens, fans will always have that classic rom-com and the Altoids that saved the day.

