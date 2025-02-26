Will Smith has found himself in the midst of another controversy, this time for an eyebrow-raising onstage moment with singer India Martinez. The Oscar-winning actor, whose unconventional marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith has been scrutinized for years, turned heads at the Miami Premio Lo Nuestro award show.

The Pursuit of Happyness star performed the song First Love alongside Martinez, and their chemistry was impossible to ignore. The duo shared an embrace and a possible kiss, and Smith even suggestively placed his hand on her lower back. This was not the end of the PDA, though. Backstage, the intensity continued as Martinez wrapped her legs around Smith, sparking a heated debate among fans.

Netizens React To Will Smith’s Onstage Moment

Reactions poured in swiftly; some called his behavior “inappropriate” and unnecessary, while others rushed to his defense. “Inappropriate, even if it is ‘entertainment,’” one fan wrote. Another added, “It’s like someone’s dad’s on the karaoke with a drunk local woman.” “It’s how Will forgot where he was and went to put his arms around her,” wrote a third.

In Will Smith’s defense, one user said, “I know yall ain’t tripping when Jada has embarrassed this man publicly numerously times!! Come on.” Another echoed, “Let that man live he’s been put through enough, damn. TR.” “This man is a actor and has kissed plenty of women who is not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job,” said a third.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s Complicated Marriage Dynamics

While the debate over Smith’s actions rages on, his marriage remains a complicated puzzle. Reports suggest that he and Jada, married since 1997, have lived separate lives for years despite maintaining a connection.

“Call it what you want,” a source said. Jada disclosed in 2023 that they had been separated since 2016, yet never legally divorced. She has hinted at the possibility of moving back in with him one day, emphasizing their deep bond despite the turmoil.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she shared at the time. Jada Pinkett Smith also provided an insight into her marriage while promoting her memoir Worthy on the Today Show in 2023.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” Despite everything, neither has made any final decisions about their future together.

While Jada has described their separation as a divorce in everything but paperwork, she has also remained steadfast in her promise never to give Smith a reason to make their split official.

