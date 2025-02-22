Back in 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t just acknowledge the rumors surrounding her private life; she brought herself to Red Table Talk and put it all out there. In a surprise episode, she sat down with her husband, Will Smith, to clear the air about her “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.

The conversation stemmed from Alsina’s bombshell revelation in an interview, in which he claimed he had a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith and that Will had given them his blessing. Days later, Pinkett Smith teased a response, tweeting: “There’s some healing that needs to happen… so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.” And she did.

Facing Will Smith, she admitted that she and Alsina had been involved—four and a half years ago—while she and Will were separated. “We were over,” she said. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” That word — entanglement — instantly took off, fueling memes and debates. But Pinkett Smith clarified what she meant: it was a relationship.

She also shut down the idea that Will had given his approval. “One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she explained. “But what August was actually trying to communicate—because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably—I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.” the Girls Trip star added.

Jada Pinkett Smith described how the relationship with Alsina started as an effort to help him heal, but in the end, she realized the healing she needed was her own. “I just wanted to feel good,” she admitted. “It had been so long since I felt good.” Ultimately, she and Alsina went their separate ways, and she and Will found their way back to each other. “I would definitely say that we tried everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that that wasn’t possible,” she said.

Since then, Pinkett confirmed she has not spoken to August Alsina. The Smiths, married since 1997, have weathered public scrutiny before, but they controlled the narrative this time. While social media had a field day with the term entanglement, the couple used Red Table Talk to reclaim their truth. And despite the internet’s reaction, their relationship remained intact.

No Hollywood script could have delivered a more dramatic revelation. But for Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, this wasn’t a performance; it was real life, laid bare at the table.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Got Kicked Out Of Boston Airport Because Of This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News