The last couple of weeks have seen the resurgence of the age-old divorce rumors between Hailey and Justin Bieber. The couple, who got married in 2018, have got used to it at this point, with rumors of trouble in paradise every couple of months. But this time around, things are slightly different.

Apart from the divorce rumors, netizens are also commenting on how weird Justin has been behaving. His erratic behavior and expressions have not gone unnoticed by fans on the Internet. A new report has now claimed that Hailey is concerned about her husband and is trying to be there for him.

Is Hailey Bieber Concerned About Justin Amid Trouble In Paradise Rumors?

According to Page Six, there has been a stark change in the behavior of Justin in the last few weeks. Hailey, on the other hand, is said to be “really concerned” about the same especially after people noticed his “strange behavior” at a public event and have been making conspiracy theories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

A source told the portal that the model “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point” because of how they have escalated. “Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” they alleged about the rumored situation happening.

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider claimed. The report also suggested that friends and close ones of the Rhode founder and the singer have also started getting worried for Justin and are not sure what they can do to help him.

“They’ve seen him go through ups and downs throughout his relationship with Hailey. It’s something he’s been open about, so it’s not a secret,” the source alleged. For the unversed, Hailey’s skin care brand Rhode had a pop-up store in Los Angeles recently and Justin showed up for support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Netizens Comment On Justin Bieber’s “Strange Behavior” At Hailey’s Pop-Up Store

It was there that people noticed his strange and fidgety behavior and the clips went viral with people around the world passing judgements on what could potentially be the reason behind it. The divorce rumors have been constant since Hailey and Justin first got married and continue to plague the couple even now, almost seven long years and their first child later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

After tying the knot in 2018, they hosted a proper ceremony in 2019 and have shared the most heartwarming messages for each other on each of their anniversaries. Hailey gave birth to their first child, son Jack Blues in August and have since been soaking up some quality time as a family.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Will Smith Recounts Eerie Encounters With Prince & Biggie Hours Before Their Deaths: “A Terrible Jinx”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News