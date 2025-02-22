Tom Hanks has been in some unforgettable scenes throughout his career, but nothing quite compares to when he found himself pantless in front of the Mona Lisa. While filming the 2006 mystery The Da Vinci Code at the Louvre, the Hollywood legend was in such a race against time that he had no choice but to change outfits in the gallery—giving Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece a front-row seat to an unexpected wardrobe change.

Director Ron Howard Recounts the Hilarious Incident

Director Ron Howard, who has collaborated with Hanks on multiple films, couldn’t help but marvel at the bizarre situation. “All of our grip equipment and camera equipment was in the Mona Lisa room,” the 70-year-old shared during a mini Happy Days reunion at MegaCon in Orlando.

He explained that the crew was in a hurry while they were on location at the Louvre in Paris for the shoot. “And Tom Hanks didn’t have time to go back to his dressing room to change for the next scene. And so I was giving him some notes about what the next scene was going to be and he was changing his pants in front of the Mona Lisa,” Howard continued.

The director, who worked with the Oscar winner in movies like Splash (1984), Apollo 13 (1995), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016), admitted that he would never forget seeing the Oscar winner pantless in front of one of the world’s most admired art pieces.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. This is a moment we have to remember,’” Howard laughed, noting his past work with Hanks has included some odd locations. “We’ve been under the water with the mermaid, we’ve been weightless with Apollo 13, and now you’re pants-less with the Mona Lisa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward)

Tom Hanks’ Recent Close Call In The Los Angeles Fires

Hanks’ name has been making headlines for more serious reasons lately. His clifftop mansion in Pacific Palisades miraculously escaped the devastating Los Angeles fires that tore through the city, levelling thousands of structures and leaving many residents seeking justice.

Among those affected were reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose multi-million-dollar home was reduced to ashes. They and other victims are now taking legal action, arguing that a critical water supply failure made the destruction even worse. Through it all, Tom Hanks remains the picture of Hollywood cool, whether dodging disaster, navigating battles, or unexpectedly stripping down in front of one of the most famous paintings in history.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Life List: Release Date, Cast Details & What To Expect From Sofia Carson’s Romantic Comedy Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News