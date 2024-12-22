Back in the Philadelphia days, Tom Hanks was not only transforming into Andrew Beckett but also experiencing some memorable on-set hijinks courtesy of Denzel Washington. While Hanks had to shed almost thirty pounds to look gaunt enough for courtroom scenes, Washington decided to make the process, let’s say, a bit more “fun” for him.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Washington reminisced about their time on Philadelphia, recalling pranks that made Hanks’ extreme diet ordeal even harder. “It was extreme,” Washington said. “He was eating only 800 calories a day and he went way down in weight.”

And what was Washington’s idea of support? He’d leave candy bars lying around. He’d sneeze, and suddenly, 500 almond joys would fly out. Oh, and let’s not forget the pizzas. Washington would have pizzas delivered right in front of Hanks, just to twist the knife—or rather, the stomach.

But here’s the twist: despite these pranks that were borderline torturous, Hanks eventually thanked Washington during his Oscar acceptance speech for Philadelphia. Winning his first Oscar for that role, Hanks showed that even amidst on-set pranks and starvation diets, respect and camaraderie were the real takeaways.

While Hanks was learning how to look emaciated for the role, Washington had to bulk up. Tom Hanks practically starved himself, while Denzel Washington enjoyed eating chocolate bars—right in Hanks’ face. It was a weight-gaining contrast that made for a memorable friendship dynamic.

Beyond the pranks, Hanks got a masterclass in acting from Washington. Speaking to The Irish Times, Hanks said sitting beside Washington for Philadelphia’s courtroom trial scenes felt like a high-stakes acting boot camp. “I had no dialogue. It was a thriller of an acting class,” Hanks said. “He follows no rules but pursues the moment. No nonsense, but a looseness that can’t be faked. A one-on-one scene with him is a game of hardball catch—he is both daring you to keep up and propelling you to do more.”

Hanks wasn’t just dealing with weight loss challenges and pranks; he was also absorbing lessons from an acting giant. Hanks described Denzel Washington as an acting force to reckon with, calling him, “He is our Brando. Nicholson. Olivier.” That’s high praise. And in true Hanks fashion, he even joked about Washington’s antics. “Like me, he steals office supplies and notebooks from the set dressing,” Hanks quipped.

So, while Philadelphia became a film about love, loss, and injustice, it also became a story about resilience, camaraderie, and the unexpected lessons that come from working alongside a talent like Denzel Washington. Tom Hanks’ Oscar moment wasn’t just about career success; it was about surviving the gauntlet of a friendship filled with pranks, weight loss, and a deep respect for an iconic co-star who was willing to push the boundaries of friendship—and acting—at every turn.

