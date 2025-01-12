Tom Hanks once opened up about his role in The Da Vinci Code and stated, “Robert Langdon sequels are hooey.” During a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Hanks revealed if he considered appearing in the sequels to The Da Vinci Code a “cynical” move. “God, that was a commercial enterprise… The Da Vinci Code was hooey,” the Academy Award winner stated.

Speaking about The Da Vinci Code books, Hanks said, “Those are delightful scavenger hunts that are about as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage.” He continued, “But they’re as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we were doing is promising a diversion.”

And while Tom Hanks admitted that “There’s nothing wrong with good commerce, provided it is good commerce,” she stated that “By the time we made the third [film, Inferno], we proved that it wasn’t such good commerce.”

Hanks also got refreshingly honest about his career during a chat on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel in 2023. When the question “What’s your least favorite role?” came up, he didn’t pull any punches. After laughing off the “cheap shot” question, Hanks calmly schooled us all. “Every one of these movies are made in the greatest faith imaginable,” he said, taking a quick moment to acknowledge the hard work of everyone involved.

But then—he dropped the truth! Those Da Vinci Code sequels? Not exactly his proudest cinematic moments. Let’s be honest: The Da Vinci Code was a box-office monster, pulling in $758M globally. But just because a film makes a ton of money doesn’t mean it’s a personal favorite for everyone involved. Hanks wasn’t shy about saying what a lot of us were thinking: the follow-ups, like Angels & Demons and Inferno, were kind of a letdown, even if they raked in cash.

But here’s the kicker: Tom Hanks wasn’t about to roast anyone else. In his signature classy style, he blamed no one but himself, saying, “Everybody is working really hard—so to slag on any of them is to insult the communal effort that we all put in.” That’s some next-level grace right there. Instead of throwing shade at anyone, he took the high road.

Fans loved his approach, with one person saying, “You got to admit the dude has class.” Another chimed in with, “Tom declining to name his ‘worst role’ in order to refuse disparaging anyone’s hard work is truly admirable.” Because let’s face it, no one wants to be the person who trashes a movie everyone else worked hard on. Hanks? Always the pro.

And as for his worst role? Hanks wouldn’t say The Da Vinci Code was the worst; he’s too classy for that. Instead, he mentioned a role from back in 1980: his episode of The Love Boat. We can all agree it’s safe to let that one stay in the past.

So, while Hanks may not be a huge fan of the Da Vinci Code sequels, he’s got no problem cashing those checks and keeping things real. With his legendary career, two Oscars, and a legacy we all wish we could have, who could blame him for doing what he had to do? Besides, hooey or not, The Da Vinci Code will always be a part of the Hanks legacy.

