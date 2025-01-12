Over 2 million people demanded Amber Heard be booted from Aquaman 2, and it’s not just for any old reason. Nope, this petition rode high on the waves of Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against her, which spilled jaw-dropping tea. This petition, which started back in December 2019, surged like crazy when the trial heated up. The timing? Perfect.

Audio tapes surfaced, showing Heard admitting to hitting Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, had been sharing his side of the story, and fans were all in on the debate. The petition itself read, “Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women.” The whole movement centered around one key point: why are we celebrating a “known abuser” in Hollywood? Specifically, Amber Heard.

The petition highlighted shocking allegations, like when she allegedly punched Depp twice in the face and the infamous incident where she supposedly severed his finger. What really got under fans’ skin at the time, though, was the glaring inconsistency in how Hollywood treated its stars. While Depp got axed from Fantastic Beasts 3 (hello, Mads Mikkelsen), Heard was still locked in for Aquaman 2. The petition even called out Warner Bros for letting this slide, noting that, despite the public tapes, Amber Heard was still starring in the sequel.

The petition argued that Heard has been on a “crusade” to ruin Depp’s career, crafting fake stories where she was the victim since their divorce. All this while Johnny Depp’s reputation and career crumbled. For context, it all started with the 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where Amber Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp said that piece destroyed his career, and in court, he bluntly told the jury, “Nothing less than everything” was lost because of it.

