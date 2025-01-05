Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50M after a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Though Depp wasn’t named, he claims the article destroyed his reputation and career. Heard countered with a $100M lawsuit, alleging the actor defamed her through his legal team.

During the trial in Virginia, Depp painted a grim picture of their marriage. He described Heard’s anger escalating into physical violence—slaps, shoves, and even a remote hurled at his head. “I would remove myself from the situation,” he testified. “If she didn’t allow me to walk away, I’d lock myself in the bathroom or anywhere she couldn’t get in.”

The actor compared his coping mechanism to his childhood, alluding he learned early on to retreat from volatile situations. “It was like you were pinned to a wall, forced to listen and take it,” he said. The cycle, he claimed, became routine over the years.

Depp didn’t hold back on specifics. He accused Heard of using deeply personal details, including his relationships with his children, as “weapons” during their fights. “There was no need for it,” he lamented, recalling how the attacks veered into the emotional.

Heard, 35, has denied Depp’s allegations and alleged that she was the true victim of abuse. Her countersuit claims his legal team’s statements tarnished her credibility.

Depp’s bodyguard, Sean Bett, also took the stand, corroborating claims of the actor’s injuries. He described seeing visible marks on Depp’s face multiple times, including scratches and swelling. Bett recounted an incident when he advised Heard privately during an argument, telling her, “This can’t continue. You’re either going to kill each other or end up in jail.”

This trial has shone an unflattering light on one of Hollywood’s most high-profile breakups. For Depp, it’s been an attempt to clear his name after career-altering fallout. For Heard, it’s been a battle to maintain her own narrative of survival.

As testimonies unfold, it’s evident this isn’t just a courtroom drama—it’s a deeply personal war playing out in front of the world. And while the legal verdict is pending, the revelations have already left a lasting impact on both stars’ legacies.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: James Franco’s Oscars Fallout: Paul Rust Recalls Actor’s Emotional Meltdown On Your Highness Promo Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News