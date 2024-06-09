A very happy birthday to our Hollywood superstar – Johnny Depp, who’s been through thick and thin but never gave up. He was at the peak of his career when his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence. It was inevitable for his career to suffer a fall, and it did! And it’s not us, but the box office numbers are proving so! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Many wouldn’t know, but Depp has always wanted to be a renowned musician. He began his acting career as a means to pay his bills. 21 Jump Street, Edward Scissorhands, and A Nightmare on Elm Street were some of the films that brought him immense fame. But the real game-changer was Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

Johnny Depp is an undisputed superstar today. But his last 10 films hint that his career is currently dwindling. Take a look at the detailed list below:

Jeanne du Barry (2023)

To begin with, his latest French debut, Jeanne du Barry, was one of the most expensive French films. The film enjoyed a lot of limelight as it was considered his ‘comeback,’ but despite that, it has earned only $13.8 million so far. That’s only a little above its estimated cost of $22.4 million. It is to be seen whether the film manages to earn profits with its release in the following phases.

Minamata (2020)

Despite placing third in the Oscars Fan Favorite contest, the biographical drama Minamata failed to recover its cost. In addition to his lead role, Johnny Depp was also a producer.

Minamata was reportedly made on a budget of $11-13 million but earned only $755K at the worldwide box office.

Waiting for the Barbarians (2019)

The 2019 drama film, based on the 1980 novel by JM Coetzee, received a lukewarm response at the box office. With an estimated cost of $20.5 million, Waiting for the Barbarians could not recover its cost despite a strong ensemble cast that included Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi.

City Of Lies & The Professor (2018)

The buzz, before and after release, remained so low that one could blink and miss these two films from the filmography of Johnny Depp. Interestingly City Of Lies & The Professor, both made their premieres at renowned film festivals, but ended up only garnering $2.8 million and $3.6 million at the box office, respectively.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald continued the streak of success for Depp. It was his fourth back-to-back success since Fantastic Beasts (2016). Made on a budget of $200 million, the fantasy film earned a whopping $655 million worldwide.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 was the fourth highest-earning film in the franchise. The film, starring Johnny as Captain Jack Sparrow, made $795 million against its cost of $230 million.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Despite criticism over its screenplay and redundancy, Murder on the Orient Express was a commercial success, thanks to its impressive cast – Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.

Around $55 million was spent on production, and the film was another big success with box office earnings of $352 million.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

The first installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise set new milestones in the film business. Johnny Depp starrer was made at a cost of $180 million but ended up garnering a massive $816 million. It also remains the highest-grossing film in the universe.

Yoga Hosers (2016)

Yoga Hosers was a huge commercial flop with earnings of only $36K. Need we say more?

All in all, out of the last 10 films, Johnny Depp delivered six flops. Thanks to those two Fantastic Beasts and one Pirates Of The Caribbean film that kept him relevant.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

