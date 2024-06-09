The latest release in the Planet of the Apes franchise is on a roll. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is nearing its predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes’ domestic box office run. Wes Ball directed the film, which takes place centuries after Caeser’s reign. Keep scrolling for more.

In lead roles, it features Freya Allan, Owen Teague, and Kevin Durand. The film’s synopsis states, “Set several generations in the future, following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

In 2017, with War for the Planet of the Apes, Caeser’s trilogy ended, and the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place 300 years after Caeser’s reign. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the latest release is fast approaching to surpass the 2017 Planet of the Apes movie’s lifetime run in the US box office.

The film earned $1.5 million on the fifth Friday, taking its cume to $145.8. The domestic collection of War for the Planet of the Apes is $146.9 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will beat that number before this weekend ends. It lost 295 theatres from last Friday and faced a drop of -37%.

Here’s how much the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy earned on their 4th weekend:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – $1.2 million [-48.9%]

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – $1.9 million [-28.4%]

War for the Planet of the Apes – $1 million [-41.9%]

According to the report, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes aims for a $5 million—$6 million three-day weekend in the United States. The movie was released in theatres on May 11.

