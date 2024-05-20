The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released in theatres and is doing well. The film is being praised for its spectacular visuals, and it involves many actors using motion captures to play the Apes on screen like in the previous films. It is no surprise that it takes quite a few million to create such a cinematic experience on screen. Today, we have brought you a budget comparison of the Planet of the Apes reboot movies. Keep scrolling for more.

The original movie, Planet of the Apes, was released in 1968 which was followed by the sequels Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970), Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971), Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972), and Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973). In addition to the movies, there were TV series as well. In 2001, Tim Burton made a remake of the OG film Planet of the Apes with Mark Wahlberg and Helena Bonham Carter. It collected $362.2 million worldwide.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, which began in 2011 with the release of the first film, Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Marvel star Andy Serkis played the role of Caeser in the trilogy before its 2024 release.

Let us take a look at the production budgets of the Planet of the Apes reboot movies, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as per The Numbers –

4. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) –

It was directed by Rupert Wyatt and featured James Franco, Freida Pinto, David Oyelowo, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, and Andy Serkis. It had a production budget of $93 million, as per The Numbers, and it collected 5.1 times the movie’s production budget at the global box office. It collected $470.9 million globally.

3. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)-

Andy Serkis reprised his role for the third time in War of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves. It is the final movie in the Serkis-led trilogy. The film was nominated at the 90th Oscars for Best Special Visual Effects. Its production budget was $152 million, grossing $489.5 million worldwide.

2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)-

The fourth film in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is the second most expensive. Wes Ball directed it, which featured Freya Allan, Owen Teague, and Kevin Durand in crucial roles. It was made on a reported budget of $160 million and has already collected $237.5 million globally. It was released in theatres on May 10.

1. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)-

The second installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise has the highest production budget, at $170 million. It was directed by Matt Reeves and featured Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Andy Serkis. It is also the highest-grossing film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, raking in $710.6 million globally.

