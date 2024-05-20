In a candid interview, Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about her body image issues, admitting she hates being thin. For decades, fans have envied her petite frame while she portrayed Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.

The 56-year-old actress and mom of 3 still boasts the same frame she did decades ago while starring in the original Sex and the City show. However, while talking to beauty expert Caroline Hirons on her new skincare and beauty-based podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed she always disliked her thin frame.

Sarah Jessica Parker said she would prefer to put on some weight and distance herself from the thin label as she doesn’t think it’s flattering. She said, “A lot of people have their kind of cross to bear. I don’t like being thin. And if you met my siblings, it’s the same genetic makeup, and I don’t particularly think or celebrate being thin. I would prefer to have weight, but that’s just the way my body works.”

The actress, who made her West End debut in the two-person show Plaza Suite opposite her husband Matthew Broderick, shared that she struggled to keep the weight on while starring in the show. She recalled, “The show was so physical. It was a lot that it was like, honestly hard to keep weight on, you know.”

This is not the first time the Sex And The City actress has opened up about her appearance. Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by The Howard Stern Show and got real about whether or not she finds herself attractive while discussing ageing in Hollywood.

Parker admitted that she never viewed herself as attractive, telling Stern, “I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself. I never have.”

She also revealed that despite the industry’s pressure to look a certain way, she has avoided facelifts or botox.

