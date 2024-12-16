Gladiator II had the potential of grabbing the #3 spot in the US box office chart but missed the spot by a slim margin. It was occupied by Kraven the Hunter and its underwhelming $11 million debut. Ridley Scott’s film has now crossed the global haul of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to move one step ahead towards the top-10 highest-grossing of the year’s list. Scroll below for deets.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released in May this year and was released by the 20th Century Studios in the US. It was a box office success and was made on a reported budget of $160 million. Directed by Josh Friedman, it is the 4th installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series and a standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes released in 2017. It collected $171.13 million in the US and $226.24 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the movie was $397.37 million.

Luiz Fernando’s report states that Gladiator II has beaten Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ global haul and is all set to cross the $400 million mark today. It collected $9.7 million on its fifth weekend overseas. The film experienced a drop of 42.9% from last weekend despite the release of Kraven the Hunter. The film played across over 65 markets. The epic saga has collected $252.6 million at the international box office.

Meanwhile, in the US, Ridley Scott’s film also scored strong numbers in its fourth three-day weekend. The report stated that Ridley Scott’s film collected $7.8 million this weekend, registering the third-biggest fourth weekend of 2024 for R-rated movies. It dropped just 38.2% from last weekend despite losing 216 theatres on Friday. The film has hit a $145.b9 million cume in North America and is eyeing a $175-$200 million run in the United States.

Adding the domestic cume to the overseas collection, the film’s worldwide cume has hit $397.4 million, thus officially surpassing the global total in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Gladiator II is now the 12th highest-grossing film of the year. Its next target is Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s $404.52 million worldwide collection.

Gladiator II was released in the US on November 22 and a week earlier overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

