Will Smith is a global superstar who made headlines for the 2022 Oscars controversy. Therefore, people were wary about his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was released in June this year. It is the first film of the megastar to be released after his 2022 movie Emancipation. Bad Boys 4 proved the star power of Will, and when the exhibitors were experiencing a depressing summer, it came in and brought much-needed smiles to their faces. Therefore, today, we will discuss the actor’s success ratio for this year. Scroll below for the deets.

Will Smith’s 2024 Movies –

Smith is one of the biggest stars in the film industry, has made some phenomenal movies, and is also a very versatile actor. The Bad Boys star has proved his mettle from drama to comedy and action flicks. His fans anticipated the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die this year, and they did not disappoint the actor, nor did the actor fail to entertain them.

Will Smith reprised his role as detective Mike Lowrey alongside Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett. It is the fourth film in the franchise, and it was kickstarted by filmmaker Michael Bay in 1995. The third film came out in 2020 and is reportedly the highest-grossing in the franchise. Meanwhile, Bad Boys 4 was directed by Adil & Billal. In 2022, the film’s production was apparently halted due to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony and the subsequent investigation.

Because of the Oscar slap fiasco, Sony had doubts about the film’s performance and projected a moderate opening. However, Will Smith proved his star power as his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die made a splendid debut, crushing everyone’s projections. At the time, films like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were underperforming at the box office.

Will Smith’s Success Ratio (2024)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to $56.52 million at the US box office in its debut weekend and collected another $48.6 million overseas. It raked in a solid $104.6 million worldwide in its opening weekend, which was a big win for the exhibitors after a record-low May 2024 box office, as per ScreenRant. The movies experienced box office success, and the fourth installment was no exception.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys 4 collected $193.57 million in its domestic run and $210.95 million at the international box office. Adding the domestic and overseas gross of the film, its worldwide total is $404.52 million, and it was one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. Let’s calculate the success ratio of the actor. The film reportedly had a budget of $100 million, and it collected over four times that, therefore rendering the film a hit.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die – $404.52 million (Hit)

Hence, Will Smith will have a success ratio of 100% in 2024. This is a big deal because of the Oscars controversy. Will was trolled and bashed online, and many doubted his film, but the actor showed that he is a much bigger name than all the scandals and everything.

Currently, he has no film in the pipeline where Will Smith will be seen as an actor. But he is a producer on Karate Kid: Legends, which is in the post-production stage.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Smile 2 Box Office (North America): Officially Ends Its Theatrical Run After 56 Days & With Over 34% Less Collection Than Its Predecessor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News