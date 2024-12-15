Red One by Amazon MGM Studios is a big tech streaming turned theatrical release starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. It has not been so hot at the box office but is earning decent numbers in the US and is close to reaching a significant milestone in North America. However, the numbers are pretty low compared to its hefty budget, reportedly between $200-$250 million. Scroll below for the deets.

The film received a great hike at the US box office during the Thanksgiving week, but it seems to be having some problems with the numbers in the last few days. It is no fault of the film as it received mixed reviews and is up against some Hollywood tentpole movies. It was initially set to be released online, but the studio decided to release it in the theatres due to the delay. As for the huge budget, it was set from the beginning when it was planned to come out on Prime Video. The film is going to be one of the flops in The Rock’s career and does not make a good impression on his resume; he is known as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

According to the latest report by BoxOfficeReport.com, Red One collected a modest $486K only on Thursday from across 3,150 locations in North America. It dipped 21% from last Thursday. However, it saw a hike of +147% from Thursday and collected a solid $1.2 million on Friday. The drop was -29.6% from last week. With that, the film’s domestic revenue reached $89.40 million after 29 days.

The comedy-action movie starring The Rock lost a few more theatres on Friday and was playing across 3,033 locations in North America. Meanwhile, at the international box office, it has grossed $78.80 million, and added to the domestic cume, Red One has reached a global cume of $168.20 million. It is still millions away from the break-even point. The film has only recovered 84.10-67.28% of its hefty budget.

It will be even more challenging for it to reach the break-even point as it has arrived on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. However, making a profit from its theatrical release was never the intention, as the studio wanted to grab more attention online and wanted the viewers to stay hooked to their phone screens.

In the movie, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team up to find a kidnapped Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. It also features Lucy Liu and JK Simmons in crucial roles. Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

