It may be over 20 years that McG’s Charlie’s Angels starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as three women working in a private detective agency released, but the ladies remain friends to date. In fact, during a recent chat, Drew and Lucy even brought up some decades-old memories from shooting one of the films.

Lucy – who will soon be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently visited Drew’s talk show, and there she revealed she still has several ‘beautiful’ n*de portraits of Barrymore taken during the filming of the action comedy with her. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her upcoming film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ Barrymore brought up the topic of some decades-old photos that Lucy Liu had taken of her. The host asked her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ co-star, “Do you know what I was actually trying to find?”

Answering her own question, Drew Barrymore said, “I was trying to find the n*de photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room.” To this, Lucy Liu responded, “I have them.” She added, “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time. I have a series of portraits of so many people with and without clothes on, guys.”

During the same interaction, Liu also recalled the intense training and filming process she, Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz underwent for the 2000 film and the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. She said, “I remember pain, I remember that they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that because it’s impossible. You have to slant your body over. I’m kind of remembering, did we have to scale that fence also? In heels. But what a memorable photo it made, right? We were pretty badass. I remember eight hours a day of training, five days a week.”

During a recent interaction with a leading news publication, Lucy Liu squashed rumours of there being bad blood between Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. Now that’s a friendship to look up to!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘Bridgerton’s Intimacy Coordinator Once Revealed The Biggest S*x Scene Challenges: “They Are Happening In The Middle Of Night, So It’s Absolutely…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News