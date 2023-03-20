The release of Shazam! Fury of the God received mixed reviews from audiences. The movie did have a disappointing opening at the Box Office but somehow managed to stay relevant for the superhero fandom. However, the director recently talked about using the “Captain Marvel” name in the DC sequel. Read on to find out!

While many would not know, Captain Marvel is another name for Shazam in the DC comics. However, due to copyright issues within the Marvel Studios and DC Universe, the director was confused about whether to use the term or not.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director David F. Sandberg discussed using “Captain Marvel” in the Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As he thought DC would not allow him to use the term, he was surprised upon learning their response. He says, “And they were like, “Well, Marvel has mentioned DC characters in their movies, so why not?”

The director initially wanted Michael Gray from the ‘70s Shazam! TV show to say, “Holy moley”. However, he wanted, “Let’s do one take where you say ‘Captain Marvel’ even though we’re not going to be able to use it. Why not?” to which the DC agreed.

The character was initially published by Fawcett Comics, and Billy Batson made his debut as Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics #2 in February 1940. Shazam was the name of the wizard that gave Billy his powers. Interestingly, Both the characters, Captain Marvel from Marvel and Shazam from the DCEU, made their live-action debut in the same year.

While the Shazam! Fury of the God is running in theatres; it is lagging behind its predecessor and is the lowest DC opening after Margot Robbie starrer Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. The director saw the low box office opening back before and recently even took a dig at the same!

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

