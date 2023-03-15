Lady Gaga is a force to be reckoned with, an icon, and a phenomenon. She took the internet by storm in 2022 when she revealed she would be a part of the movie, ‘Joker 2.’ Her fans have wanted to get more details about her role and the film, and they finally have them. A video from the set of ‘Joker 2’ has surfaced on the internet, and Lady Gaga looks dangerous. Scroll ahead to know more.

The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress’s first look as Harley Quinn, shared by director Todd Phillips on social media, took the internet by storm. In the snap, she stood close to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker with fear and admiration in her eyes. It was enough to believe that her performance in the movie would be epic. The new video from the set, showing Gaga in action as Harley, proves just that.

Check Out The Video:

Lady Gaga can be seen dressed casually in the video shared on Twitter. A black overcoat, grey beanie, basic tote, and floral scarf make her look harmless. But her dangerous side is revealed when she tries to attack a group of people. She breaks a glass window like a bad a** and steals what seems to be a TV in there. She further threatens some bystanders, and by the looks of it, no one wants to mess with a firecracker like her.

It is to note that Lady Gaga’s complete look as Harley Quinn has yet to be disclosed. Even in these close pics of her from the set, the actress has blond hair, not Harley’s infamous red and blue hair. Her makeup is toned down, and she’s not behaving in her character’s eccentric manner. Seeing her transform from Dr. Harleen Quinzel to Harley Quinn in the movie would definitely be fun.

Harley Quinn is a famous DC character, and it was last brought to life on the silver screen by Margot Robbie. It will be exciting to see how Lady Gaga will do justice to her role in ‘Joker 2’, which will release in October 2024.

