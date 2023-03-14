Margot Robbie knows how to slay, and there’s no stopping her. At the Oscars 2023, the Babylon actress made a stylish entrance by wearing a gorgeous outfit. She’s the real-life Barbie for all of us. Ain’t it, right? Margot is one of the stylish actresses who receives appreciation and gets admired not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion enigmas. As we would be decoding her look from the 95th Academy Awards, check it out below!

Margot is one of the versatile actresses in Hollywood who never shied away from doing bold scenes or wearing revealing clothes. She knows how to maintain her style statement, and we are grateful to her for serving lewks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Oscars 2023, Margot Robbie graced the event by donning a black sequinned body-hugging gown created by Giorgio Armani Privé. The outfit featured a princess cut off-shoulder neckline and some intricate designs at the end hem of the gown. She flaunted her hourglass figure as her outfit hugged her body perfectly. Through the plunging neckline, the actress flashed her cleav*ge as well.

One of her fan pages shared pictures from the Oscars 2023 on Twitter. Check out Margot Robbie’s black lewk:

For makeup, Margot Robbie opted for a minimalistic look with some dewy foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, pink eye shadow with half kohl-rimmed eyes, and lots of mascara and brown lip shade – she completed her look. To accentuate it further, she added a pair of statement rings and kept a bare neck to add an edge to the whole look. She kept her hair middle-parted open and let it flow over her shoulders.

This is not the first time that Margot Robbie has mesmerised us with her gorgeous beauty and sartorial choices. However, every time she steps outside she maintains her vibe and proves that she’s the real-life Barbie who is living in her own world!

What do you think? Let us know your opinion about Margot Robbie’s Oscar 2023 look!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Almost Said No To The Wednesday, Furious Netizens Compare Her To Selena Gomez Saying “We Have Another Dramatic…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News