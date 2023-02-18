The gap between Bollywood and Hollywood is gradually bridging to look at the bigger picture called ‘cinema’. We have Citadel which not only has Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead but also an Indian version that stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also, directors like Russo Brothers are working with talented actors like Randeep Hooda in biggies like Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction. Amidst it all, Deepika Padukone is speaking up for opportunities for South Asian actresses.

DP has herself been a part of biggie like xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. But honestly, is that enough? Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone which may feature her for a limited screen time but hopefully the role is meaty. The Tamasha actress has now sparked a conversation about South Asian actresses playing leading roles like Wonder Woman.

As per Times of India, Deepika Padukone at a recent event said, “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation. So I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us- on behalf of all of us- being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver. I want to be Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie.”

Deepika Padukone continued, “I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy.”

Well, the world is surely tilting towards actresses being beyond what was earlier called ‘eye candy.’ We have Katrina Kaif who will be soon seen in a female superhero film. Deepika herself played a significant role in Pathaan with so many action sequences. Hopefully, soon enough we will reach the global spot too! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has surely begun the legacy.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K, opposite Prabhas.

