Lil Nas X is among the Hollywood celebrities known for being straightforward. Apart from his award-winning songs, the singer is famous for his bold and vibrant fashion choices and never shies away from displaying what he believes in. The singer has always been an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and has been vocal about his sexuality. However, he recently received backlash for an allegedly insensitive tweet that made him apologise to the community.

The 23-year-old is currently one of the world’s most popular singers, with his tracks often topping the charts. He made his debut with his rap single Old Town Road, which first went viral in 2019. He has been nominated for Grammys 11 times and has won the award twice.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is an avid Twitter user and often finds himself in the middle of controversies. In a since-deleted tweet, he shared on Tuesday, the singer posted a picture of a female look-alike and joked that he recently had surgery. He wrote, “the surgery was a success” as a joke but ended up hurting the sentiments of the trans community.

As the singer received criticism for his transitioning joke, he did not apologise and rather got into a feud with fellow Twitter users. As one wrote, “you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke,” he replied, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f**king serious.”

When another asked why he had to mention surgery in his joke, the Industry Baby singer replied, “because she has t*tties? Are u dense?”

However, the Grammy-winning singer did realise his mistake and issued an apology to the trans community. He wrote, “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.” Yet, netizens are still furious over the singer’s joke and are not ready to accept his apology.

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

