Who doesn’t know Lady Gaga? The fearless, fierce, bad a** singer-actor-fashionista Lady Gaga is known to be ruling over our hearts. She is known for speaking her mind, but when she had collaborated with R Kelly after he was accused of alleged s*xual misconduct, Gaga had received a lot of backlash. After some time, the singer came out and standing on her ground, she had issued an apology to her fans. Keep scrolling to know more.

Gaga and Kelly worked together on the song Do What U Want. It was a s*xually charged duet between the two, and when allegations were aroused, Gaga had denied all of that. Released in 2013 as the second single from Gaga’s album ARTPOP, it debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, in 2013, Gaga had also mentioned that they have formed a ‘bond’ over “very untrue things written about us”.

Lady Gaga and R Kelly had even performed the song to promote it on SNL and American Music Awards. However, when things went haywire, Lady Gaga had taken down the track from iTunes and had issued an apology to all of her fans. As stated in a report by Independent, Lady Gaga wrote on social media, “As a victim of s*xual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life. My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

She further added, “I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all s*xual identities, and of all races, who are victims of s*xual assault. I have demonstrated my stance on this issue and others many times throughout my career. I share this not to make excuses for myself, but to explain. Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels. But I do know how I feel now. I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him [Kelly] again. I’m sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”

But at the time of the release of the song, a 27-year-old Lady Gaga had ignored all the controversy and did all the live shows with Kelly from a much s*xual perspective. However, when she released a remixed version of the song in 2014, Gaga replaced R Kelly with Christina Aguilera.

For the unversed, there were a lot of cases spurring against Richardson Kelly of s*xual misconduct by several models at the time of his song with Lady Gaga, which he had denied profusely. There were reports even that stated Kelly allegedly used to run a s*x cult which involved a lot of women who were kept as ‘pets’ or ‘slaves’ of Kelly.

Did you know about this incident? Let us know your opinion about the same.

