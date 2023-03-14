Jimmy Kimmel ensured to keep the mood of the star-studded Oscars 2023 light with his monologue. The host cracked some jokes about Will Smith’s infamous slap gate and about various Hollywood stars present in the audience. However, he somehow managed to upset singing sensation Rihanna’s fans, who are now slamming him. Read ahead to know the reason.

Oscars 2023 was Kimmel’s third outing as an Academy Award host. The host-comedian successfully kept the audience engaged with his jokes.

Oscars 2023 was a star-studded evening with many A-listers from the film industry gracing the red carpet. Riri arrived at the event in a stunning black outfit in which she flaunted her baby bump. During the award ceremony, Kimmel mentioned Riri in his monologue but mispronounced her name. He kept calling her Rih-Ann-uh, which agitated the singer’s fandom as they claimed this is not how Rihanna is pronounced. Since the award show, Rihanna’s fans are calling out the host and expressing their disappointment in him.

A fan of the Unfaithful singer wrote, “I cannot stand the way Jimmy Kimmel says Rihanna,” while another penned, “I will be haunted by Jimmy Kimmel’s pronunciation of ‘Rihanna.'”

A fan also asserted, “Why is Jimmy Kimmel pronouncing Rihanna like he’s from Canada?” Another wrote, “Why does Jimmy Kimmel say Rihanna like that? Or have I been saying it wrong for like a decade?”

However, others sided with Kimmel and mentioned that the host’s pronunciation was rather correct. A Twitter user wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel is the only person to ever say Rihanna’s name correctly on TV.”

“Jimmy kimmel pronounces rihanna like he’s from nigeria that might actually even be the correct way to say it,” wrote another.

A third user commented, “Listen to Jimmy Kimmel pronouncing Rihanna’s name *correctly.*”

According to a report by Variety, Jimmy Kimmel seemingly worked hard on his stint as a host and prepared a number of monologues based on the events he had expected to take place. He even had a script ready if Rihanna had brought her kid to the event but immediately changed it when she did not.

