Besides making great music, singer Lizzo is known for making bold headlines. She sparked a stir on the internet almost a year ago when she revealed some juicy details about her friendship with Rihanna. ‘About Damn Time’ singer said that most of her conversations with the RiRi were s*xual, and the latter wished to be lesbian for a day.

It all happened when Lizzo appeared on the show in 2022. A fan asked the singer if she planned to collaborate with RiRi for a music video and when the latter would drop her next album. Lizzo excitedly replied, “OK, did the army send you? She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a lesbian for a day.'”

Lizzo went ahead and shared some spicy facts about her bond with Rihanna on the show ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’ It turned out the two had quite a playful friendship and often engaged in s*xual conversations to keep things interesting. She said, “Speaking of lesbians, my conversations with Rihanna are more s*xual, I guess.” When Andy asked if they talked a lot about s*x, Lizzo replied, “We don’t talk about s*x a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other.”

Lizzo also added that her s*xual conversations with Rihanna had stopped because the ‘We Found Love’ singer was busy with motherhood. She said, “We don’t talk about work. It’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna.’ So congratulations to her and A$AP Rocky.”

Andy further quizzed Lizzo and asked about the celebrities who slid into her social media inbox with salacious texts. While the singer said there were quite a few, on top of the list would definitely be Rihanna. “You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin’.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today.’ I would say the most salacious DM I’ve gotten … Rihanna. I think that’s just how she talks.”

Leave it to RiRi and Lizzo to know how to grab all the attention!

