Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking every record possible ever since its worldwide release. Every now and then we are getting new updates about the movie franchise and the star cast. For the unversed, Black Panther 2 introduced a new character Ironheart through Riri Williams played by Dominique Thorne, who will be seen moving forward with Iron Man’s legacy. Now, Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr said some nice things about Dominique, read below to know further!

The whole Marvel Cinematic Universe was created with Iron Man’s first movie, played by Robert, and since then, it took off to reach sky limits. However, with Avengers: Endgame, that legacy took a halt, and we all thought that it was over. However, with Ironheart that journey begins once again, and it seems Iron Man himself is her biggest supporter.

Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart has become a hit among the audience as she can be seen dazzling Shuri (Letitia Wright) with his engineering skills. Even though it’s her baby steps towards filling the big void made by Iron Man, she has already become popular.

Dominique shared with Screenrant that Robert Downey Jr is the biggest fan of her character and said, “A cast mate over on Ironheart had actually done a show with him and connected us, and he had some beautiful words to say about how much he believes that Riri Williams is and should always be her own person, her own thing. That this legacy is headed in the right direction and all the beautiful encouraging things that you hope to hear from the Iron Man himself.”

For the unversed, Dominique Thorne couldn’t meet Robert Downey Jr before filming her part, but at the conclusion part, she facetimed Iron Man and got to know about the small tips from him.

What are your thoughts about Robert Downey Jr’s words for Dominique? Let us know!

