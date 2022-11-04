There’s nothing under the sun that Robert Downey Jr cannot do. From being the iconic Tony Stark aka Iron Man to being Doctor Dolittle, Sherlock Holmes, and many more characters. You name it, and he has done it. And for that, he has gone through massive transformations. But did you know he was almost roped in for DC’s Supervillain character Lex Luthor? Scroll below to read more about it.

For the unversed, Robert will always be in our hearts as Marvel’s superhero Iron Man. When in Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man died, a part of our childhood fantasy also terminated. However, recently, he shared a bizarre video on his Instagram handle, which made us think that he can be anything, can do anything.

A few days back, on Halloween eve, Robert Downey Jr took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he can be seen getting bald for his next character in HBO Max’s upcoming series The Sympathizer. In the video, Robert’s sons can be seen shaving his head. While the video is quite adorable, it also shows how dedicated Robert is when it comes to his character prep. He chose to become bald so that he doesn’t have to wear a bald cap.

Now, after watching the video, Robert Downey Jr looks quite similar to DC’s supervillain Lex Luthor. However, did you know he almost got cast for that role? Yes, that’s right! Before Man of Steel came into being, Joseph McGinty Nichol aka McG was working on a Superman movie even before Superman Returns. And that Superman movie had a young J.J. Abrams as its screenwriter and it was going to be called by Flyby (well, thank God, it wasn’t actually modified into a movie). Anyway, the movie never got shape because McG and Warner Bros couldn’t come to an agreeable point where to shoot. While WB wanted it to shoot in Australia, McG wanted it to happen in New York.

Well, recently, in a conversation with The Playlist, McG recalled those days and revealed that he was going to cast Robert Downey Jr as Lex Luthor. He shared, “We had Robert Downey Jr. locked up to be Lex Luthor, which I think would have been extraordinary. Ironically, we liked Henry Cavill a lot, but we hadn’t cast him yet. J.J. wrote the script, and we got that to a really good place in the end, but I’m to blame for [the film not happening].”

Hmm… now learning about it, we feel what fun it would be if Robert Downey Jr became the supervillain Lex Luthor. Now, Henry Cavill returning as Superman once again, you never know, we might get a shot to watch Robert as Lex! Let’s hope!!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

